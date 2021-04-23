Japanese Astronaut Hoshide Makes 3rd Space Flight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide started his third flight into space Friday evening Japan time, riding a U.S. spacecraft to head for the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon capsule, also carrying three other astronauts, was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida at 6:49 p.m. Japan time (9:49 a.m. GMT).

Both the spacecraft and the rocket were developed by U.S. company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

Some 12 minutes after the launch, the Crew Dragon separated from the rocket and entered orbit.

It is scheduled to dock with the ISS around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, allowing Hoshide, 52, to reunite with Soichi Noguchi, a 56-year-old Japanese astronaut who has been on the ISS since November last year.

