Hyogo Reports Record 567 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, hit a record high of 567 on Friday, prefectural officials said.

Hyogo's daily tally exceeded 500 for the third consecutive day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases came to 759, exceeding 700 for the fourth day in a row.

