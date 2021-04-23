Japan's Coronavirus Tally Tops 5,000 for 3rd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,109 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count standing above 5,000 for the third successive day.

New cases in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, hit a record high of 567, topping 500 for the third day in a row. Osaka Prefecture, which borders Hyogo, reported 1,162 new infection cases, with its daily count topping 1,000 for the fourth straight day. New COVID-19 cases totaled 759 in Tokyo and 130 in Kyoto Prefecture, which neighbors Hyogo and Osaka.

The Japanese government Friday decided to issue a fresh coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and the three western prefectures, which will start on Sunday and run until May 11.

New cases hit record highs in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, at 68, and Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 45.

The country's new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 56. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 11 from Thursday to 816.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]