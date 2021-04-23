Tokyo Games Head Eager to Boost Virus Steps to Win Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, expressed her determination on Friday to introduce preventive measures against the new coronavirus that satisfy people in Japan, with three months left until the opening of the Olympics.

People who had been looking forward to the Tokyo Games made an about-face amid the spread of the virus and started calling for postponement or cancellation of the event, Hashimoto said in a lecture hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, while noting that over 70 of people in Japan expressed support for the games when Tokyo won its bid in 2013 to host the event.

Doubts about Japan's preparedness to hold the games amid the virus crisis and worries that the games might disrupt medical care systems are apparently behind the growing opposition to the Tokyo Games, Hashimoto said.

"We wouldn't be able to win the understanding of the public unless we show people what kind of coronavirus measures will be taken" to ensure the safety, Hashimoto said.

On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said a third state of emergency over the virus epidemic expected to be introduced in Tokyo and some other prefectures is not related to the approaching Tokyo Games.

