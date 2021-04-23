Dept. Stores, Others to Get Daily Compensation of 200,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--With Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo set to be put under a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency, the Japanese government decided Friday to pay daily compensation of 200,000 yen to department stores and other large commercial facilities in the areas for meeting shutdown requests.

Closure requests will be issued to commercial facilities with floor areas of over 1,000 square meters, also including shopping malls and movie theaters. The government also plans to provide 20,000 yen per day to tenant businesses in such facilities.

As the four prefectures are currently in the pre-emergency stage over the novel coronavirus, small restaurant and bar operators are provided with 40,000 to 100,000 yen in daily compensation per store for complying with requests to shorten their opening hours, while large such operators get up to 200,000 yen.

Under the state of emergency for the prefectures, which was decided at Friday's meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters, the same levels of compensation will be paid to eating and drinking establishments offering alcoholic drinks or karaoke equipment if they meet shutdown requests.

Small suppliers to restaurants and bars will be provided with up to 200,000 yen per month, and solo proprietors up to 100,000 yen if their sales fall by half or more. In addition, 100 billion yen will be used to support lodging facility operators' measures to prevent infections.

