Suga Hints at Possible Lower House Breakup in Sept.

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday hinted at a possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, for a general election in September.

“My top priority is to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus,” Suga told a press conference.

“But I also have to consider (the possibility of dissolving the Lower House) by looking at an opportunity during my term of office” as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, he added. His term of office as LDP chief is set to run until the end of September.

Suga apparently aims to ensure his reelection as LDP president by leading the party to a victory in the next Lower House general election, sources familiar with the situation said. The term of office for the current Lower House members is set to end on Oct. 21.

The LDP’s rules stipulate that voting by party lawmakers in an LDP leadership election must be held within 10 days before the expiration of the term of office of an incumbent president.

