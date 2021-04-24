U.S.-Hosted Climate Summit Ends; Biden Hails "Great Progress"

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 23 (Jiji Press)--A two-day climate summit ended on Friday, with U.S. President Joe Biden, the host of the online conference, welcoming as "great progress" pledges made by participating countries and regions for the fight against global warming.

"I'm grateful to all the leaders who have announced new commitments to help us meet the existential threat of climate change," Biden said in an address.

The summit is "a start of a road that will take us to" the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, in November, where "we're going to make these commitments real, putting all of our nations on path to a secure, prosperous and sustainable future."

At the virtual summit, 40 world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping, delivered speeches. The United States, Japan and other advanced nations unveiled their new emissions cut targets. Suga said in his speech that Japan aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from the level in fiscal 2013, far more ambitious than its earlier target of a 26 pct reduction.

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, said it aims to reduce domestic coal consumption, and India expressed its readiness to increase the use of renewable energy. South Korea said it will terminate financing for coal-fired thermal power generation abroad while Brazil vowed to end illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

