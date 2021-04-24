Japan Aims to Finish Vaccinations for Elderly People by End of July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda has asked local government heads across Japan via email to cooperate to finish COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people by the end of July, it was learned Saturday.

Takeda said in the email that the central government will provide full support for smooth vaccinations by carefully responding to challenges facing local governments.

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga indicated that his administration will aim to finish giving two vaccine doses to elderly people by the end of July.

