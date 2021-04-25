3rd COVID-19 Emergency Starts in Tokyo, Western Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--A fresh state of emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Sunday.

The new state of emergency, the third of the kind in Japan, is set to last 17 days until May 11, including the Golden Week holiday period.

Under the state of emergency, large commercial facilities with floor areas of over 1,000 square meters, including department stores, movie theaters and theme parks, are requested to shut down. In Tokyo, those with smaller floor areas are also asked to be closed.

Eating and drinking establishments offering alcoholic drinks and karaoke equipment are also subject to closure requests. Those serving no alcoholic drinks are asked to close by 8 p.m.

If businesses defy prefectural governors' requests to shut down or shorten opening hours, the governors are allowed to switch the requests to orders, and those refusing to obey the orders could face penalties of up to 300,000 yen.

