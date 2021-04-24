Japan Logs 5,608 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 5,608 on Saturday, topping 5,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 1,097 new infection cases, with its daily count standing above 1,000 for five days in a row. But the figure for Saturday was down from 1,161 a week before.

In Tokyo, 876 new cases were confirmed, the largest since the second coronavirus state of emergency ended in the Japanese capital on March 21.

Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, posted a record daily high of 635 new infection cases. "It's a terrible figure," Teruo Yamashita, a Hyogo prefectural government official in charge of the fight against infectious diseases, said, calling the infection situation there "a disaster level."

In Kyoto Prefecture, which neighbors Osaka and Hyogo, a record 174 people newly tested positive for the virus. Its previous record high was 154, marked on Jan. 17.

