Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa Decide to Seek Halt to Serving of Alcohol

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan prefectures bordering Tokyo decided Saturday to ask eating and drinking establishments in areas with coronavirus pre-emergency designation to refrain from serving alcoholic beverages.

The requests are intended to prevent the influx of people to the three eastern prefectures--Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama--during the Golden Week holiday period between later this month and early May, as alcohol-serving stores in Tokyo are set to be asked to suspend operations under a fresh coronavirus state of emergency for the Japanese capital, which will run from Sunday to May 11. The 17-day state of emergency will also cover the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

The Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectural governments, at Saturday's meetings of their respective coronavirus response task forces, decided to increase the number of municipalities on their pre-emergency lists from Wednesday and put the requests into place until May 11.

Aid worth 40,000 yen to 100,000 yen will be provided per day per store to small facilities accepting the requests, and up to 200,000 yen will be paid to compliant facilities run by large companies.

In Chiba, the request will be made to stores in 12 cities in the pre-emergency stage, including seven to be newly given the status--Noda, Narashino, Nagareyama, Yachiyo, Abiko, Kamagaya and the city of Chiba, the capital of the prefecture.

