Victims of JR West Train Crash Mourned 16 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 2005 crash of a train on the Fukuchiyama Line of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, were mourned on Sunday, which marked 16 years of the accident.

Bereaved relatives and others offered prayers and flowers to the victims at a monument built at the site of the condominium into which the train crashed and killed 106 passengers. The number of people injured in the accident totaled 562.

A JR West-sponsored memorial ceremony was not held for the second straight year, due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, which led the Japanese government to introduce a state of emergency on Sunday in four prefectures, including Hyogo, where the accident happened.

As of 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), 40 groups of bereaved relatives and others visited the site. JR West executives laid flowers to those who were killed in the crash.

"No matter how much time passes and even if there is a change in generations among our executives and employees, JR West, which caused the crash, will never let the memory of the accident fade away and remains resolved to make it the starting line for boosting the safety of our services," JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa said.

