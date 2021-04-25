Vaccinations of People Other Than Elderly May Start in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said Sunday that vaccinations of the general public other than elderly people against the novel coronavirus may start in July depending on the amount of vaccine supplies.

Tamura made the remark in a television program.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has suggested that the government aims to finish administering two vaccine doses to elderly people who want to be inoculated by the end of July. Coronavirus vaccinations of people aged 65 or over started earlier this month.

The comment by Tamura indicated that people aged under 65 may be able to get vaccinations around when the inoculations of elderly people enter the final stage if sufficient amounts of vaccines are secured.

In a separate TV program on Sunday, Tamura said that it will be possible for the government to approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC in May at the earliest. An application for approval for the AstraZeneca product has already been submitted to the government.

