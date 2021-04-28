FOCUS: Japan Faces Conflict Risk amid U.S.-China Tension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing a risk of being involved in an accidental conflict amid the rising tension between the United States and China, especially as Tokyo and Washington are deepening their cooperation.

In their April 16 summit, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden shared concerns over China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

The Defense Ministry is working to deepen its cooperation with U.S. forces stationed in Japan through surveillance activities and joint exercises.

The moves, however, carry a risk of accidental confrontation among Japanese, U.S. and Chinese ships and planes when they come close in tense airspace and water areas.

Japan and the United States have held practical joint exercises frequently since around a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in March.

