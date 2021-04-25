Opposition Candidates Win All 3 Japan Diet Polls in Blow to Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Candidates fielded or backed by the opposition camp won all three elections held on Sunday for seats in the Diet, Japan's parliament, a result certainly to deal a blow to the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party was unable to win any of the three seats, including that contested in a House of Representatives by-election in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, in which the party did not field a candidate.

The polls were regarded by both the ruling and opposition camps as precursors to the next election for the all-important Lower House, which must be held by autumn. The term of office for the current Lower House members is set to end on Oct. 21.

Sunday's elections were the first parliamentary polls since Suga, also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, took office as prime minister last September.

Both the ruling and opposition camps staged heated campaigning, with major issues in the elections including the Suga government's measures against the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]