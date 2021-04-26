Kawamura Elected as Nagoya Mayor for 5th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Independent Takashi Kawamura was elected as mayor of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for the fifth time on Sunday, defeating three other candidates.

Kawamura, 72, backed by his own regional party, Genzei Nippon, touted his achievements over the past 12 years as mayor, such as municipal tax cuts, during the campaigning.

A focal point of the race was voters' judgment on Kawamura's support to a campaign aimed at removing Hideaki Omura as governor of Aichi, whose capital is Nagoya.

The campaign became controversial as most signatures collected for a petition to dismiss Omura turned out to be invalid.

Toshiaki Yokoi, 59, former Nagoya city assembly member and Kawamura's biggest rival in the mayoral race, failed to win sufficient voter support despite backing by major political parties, which had wanted to oust Kawamura.

