Mie to Request COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Designation

Tsu, Mie Pref., April 26 (Jiji Press)--Mie Prefecture said Monday it will ask the Japanese government to put the central prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

The decision is designed to take stricter measures under the pre-emergency as the prefecture is seeing hospital beds for COVID-19 patients quickly fill up due to the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

All restaurants and bars in the prefecture will be asked to close by 8 p.m. in a period from Monday through May 11.

Mie plans to work together with neighboring Aichi and Gifu prefectures in fighting the pandemic. Aichi is already in the pre-emergency stage, while Gifu plans to ask for it to be added to the list.

