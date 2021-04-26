Japan Govt to Launch Rent Assistance for Single-Parent Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will start a new lending program to help single-parent families pay their rent, informed sources said Monday.

The ministry will also expand the scope of those eligible for financial assistance for acquiring job qualifications under the existing vocational training promotion program, the sources said.

The rent support system will be introduced at a time when single parents, many of whom are nonregular employees with insufficient income guarantee, are particularly hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

According to the sources, up to 40,000 yen in interest-free loan per month will be provided for one year through the prefectural governments or the governments of ordinance-designated cities to single-parent families receiving childcare allowances. The central government will fund 90 pct of the loans and the local governments the rest.

The borrowers will be exempted from repayment obligations if they receive vocational training, get jobs and remain employed for one year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]