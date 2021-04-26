Japan’s Weekly Coronavirus Cases Top 33,300

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 569,080 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 33,371 from a week before.

The weekly number surpassed the preceding week’s total for the eighth consecutive week.

The country’s cumulative deaths related to the coronavirus stood at 9,990, up by 328.

Osaka Prefecture in western Japan recorded the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 7,590, almost 1.5 times that of Tokyo, at 5,090. The total stood at 3,500 in Hyogo Prefecture and at 959 in Kyoto Prefecture, both in western Japan.

In these four prefectures, where the coronavirus state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, took effect on Sunday, new infection cases in the past week added up to 17,139, or over half of the nationwide total.

