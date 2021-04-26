Suga Says He Accepts Election Losses Humbly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that he humbly accepts his ruling party's losses in Sunday's parliamentary elections, which had been seen as a test of voter sentiment toward a general election to be held by this autumn.

"We accept the people's judgment in a humble way and will correct what needs to be corrected," Suga told reporters after the Liberal Democratic Party failed to win any of the three elections.

Suga reiterated a cautious stance toward calling a snap general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, at an early date. "There is no change in my stance of giving top priority to fighting the novel coronavirus," he said.

The prime minister said the government will work to ensure that all elderly people in the country wanting to get vaccinated against the coronavirus receive a second shot by the end of July.

Asked about money scandals involving current and former LDP lawmakers that had become a key campaign issue in Sunday's elections, Suga said he takes voters' criticism seriously as the party's president.

