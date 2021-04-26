Japan Eyes COVID-19 Vaccination Venues in Tokyo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to start managing venues for COVID-19 vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, as early as May, government sources said Monday.

Through the initiative, the government aims for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to 10,000 people per day, accelerating efforts to fully vaccinate Japan's eligible population.

Currently, local municipalities are the main agents for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled to be supplied to Japan per week after the Golden Week holiday period through early next month.

The government will dispatch medical officers and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces to make up for shortages of medical workers engaged in the inoculation program.

