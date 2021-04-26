Famous Japanese Chef Toshiro Kandagawa Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Toshiro Kandagawa, a famous Japanese cuisine chef who appeared on many television shows, died at a hospital in the western city of Osaka on Sunday. He was 81.

Kandagawa, whose real name was Toshiro Otake, was born in Kyoto, western Japan.

He started training in Japanese cuisine at "Nadaman" restaurant. In 1965, he opened a restaurant of his own, "Kandagawa," in Osaka.

On Japanese TV, he took part in cooking segments and popular variety show "Ryori no Tetsujin" (Iron Chef).

He was also honorary chairman of the Japan Chef Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]