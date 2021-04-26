500 Nurses Sought for Tokyo Games: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has asked the Japanese Nursing Association to secure 500 nurses as medical staff for the Tokyo Games this summer, it was learned Monday.

The request for nurses to work at the athlete's village and venues of the Tokyo Games was reported Sunday by the Japanese Communist Party's Akahata newspaper.

There are concerns over nurse shortages due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Commenting on the news report, the committee said that it has asked the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government to consider financial support aimed at facilitating dispatches of medical staff.

The committee also said that it will make preparations for the Tokyo Games while avoiding effects on local medical systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]