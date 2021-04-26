Japan Govt Gives Administrative Guidance to Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry issued administrative guidance to Line Corp. on Monday after user data of the company's free messaging app were left accessible by a Chinese subcontractor.

The guidance, under the telecommunications business law, came after authorities found flaws in Line's safety management system for the protection of personal information and the privacy of communications.

In late March, the ministry asked Line to report how it handled personal information. The company submitted a related report on April 19.

On Friday, the government's Personal Information Protection Commission gave similar guidance to Line under the law on the protection of personal information. The commission said the company's personal data management was inadequate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]