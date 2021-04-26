Tokyo Confirms 425 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's metropolitan government confirmed 425 new infections with the coronavirus on Monday.

The Japanese capital's daily tally of new coronavirus cases averaged 730.0 for the last week, up 21.5 pct from the preceding week's 600.6.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 55.

