Tokyo Metro to Open Gym for Esports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. said on Monday that it will open a gym facility for esports, or competitive video gaming, on May 19 in Tokyo's Kita Ward.

There will be coaching by professional players and courses to enable players to participate in tryouts that are needed to enter a professional team.

According to Tokyo Metro, it will be the first esport facility in Japan to provide a monthly membership service with professional coaching.

Tokyo Metro will run the business with Gecipe Inc., a Japanese company specializing in esports education.

The gym will provide computers and chairs designed for video gaming. Five games, including the popular "Puyo Puyo eSports" puzzle game, will be available.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]