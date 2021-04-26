Gifu, Mie to Seek COVID-19 Pre-emergency Designation

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Gifu and Mie said Monday they will ask the national government to put the central Japan prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage as coronavirus variants are raging.

Their intentions were made clear in online talks among Gifu Governor Hajime Furuta, Mie Governor Eikei Suzuki and Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura.

Aichi, neighboring both Gifu and Mie, is already in the pre-emergency stage, where powerful "priority" measures similar to those under a state of emergency can be taken.

At least four more prefectures--Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Wakayama and Tokushima--are considering asking for a pre-emergency designation. But the central government does not appear willing to expand the areas of the pre-emergency immediately.

In the online talks, Aichi's Omura called for further action to contain the fourth wave of novel coronavirus infections through cooperation among the three central Japan prefectures.

