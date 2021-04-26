Japan's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from COVID-19 in Japan rose by 35 to 10,025 on Monday.

The 10,000 milestone came three months after the death toll reached 5,000, compared with about 11 months to hit the 5,000 threshold after the first death was confirmed in February last year.

The death toll, which includes fatalities of former cruise ship passengers, started growing around November last year, when the country was hit by a third wave of coronavirus infection.

The country's daily COVID-19 deaths stood above 100 for the first time on Jan. 19.

Although the number of fatalities started declining in March, the figure turned higher in mid-April due to a fourth wave of infection.

