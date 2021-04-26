Japan, India to Cooperate on Digital Reform, Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Monday to cooperate in a variety of fields, including decarbonization.

In the online bilateral summit, Suga called for the two nations’ further collaboration in promoting carbon neutrality, cybersecurity, digitalization and health care.

Modi replied that India will cooperate in various fields.

Sharing “serious concerns” over China’s attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China seas and new law allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships, the Japanese and Indian leaders reaffirmed the importance of strengthening ties with Australia and the United States to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

On the economic front, Suga called on Modi to reinforce bilateral cooperation in developing 5G high-speed large-capacity communications networks, building subsea cables and diversifying supply chains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]