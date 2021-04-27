Geothermal Plant to Be Built on Russian-Held Etorofu

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Sakhalin region in Russia's Far East has announced a plan to build a geothermal power plant on Etorofu, one of the four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan.

Etorofu, the biggest of the disputed islands called the Northern Territories in Japan, already has a geothermal plant. But the facility, which began operating in 2007, has been halted since a fire incident in 2013.

According to the plan announced by the Sakhalin government Saturday, 2 billion rubles will be invested to build the new plant.

The planned output capacity is 5 megawatts. The amount may be raised to 15 megawatts in the future.

