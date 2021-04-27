S. Korean Experts Dismiss Worries over Fukushima Water

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 26 (Jiji Press)--A group of South Korean nuclear experts Monday dismissed worries about the planned release of treated radioactive water from Japan's stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The impact of the water release from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plant on South Korea would be negligible given the data disclosed by Japan, the Korean Nuclear Society said.

Even if TEPCO releases all of its currently stored radioactive water without planned further treatment over a year, instead of 30-40 years as expected, radioactive doses South Koreans receive would be one-300 millionth of the maximum level acceptable to the human body, according to the society.

At the TEPCO plant, radioactive water keeps increasing, as the company uses water to cool meltdown-stricken reactors while groundwater keeps flowing into the damaged buildings.

TEPCO processes the contaminated water through water cleaning equipment before storing it. But the equipment cannot remove tritium.

