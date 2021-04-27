Japan’s Asakawa to Seek Re-election as ADB President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Masatsugu Asakawa has indicated that he will stand for re-election as president of the Asian Development Bank.

In a statement released on the ADB’s website on Monday, Asakawa said, if re-elected, he would strengthen the ADB’s focus on supporting its developing member countries’ recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Asakawa’s current term is due to expire in November. He took office in January 2020, taking over the remaining term of the previous ADB head, Takehiko Nakao, who stepped down before the end of his five-year tenure.

The ADB has continued to be headed by Japanese since its establishment in 1966. Asakawa, former Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, is its 10th president.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso issued a statement on the same day expressing strong support for Asakawa’s re-election. “I believe the ADB should continue to play a central role under strong leadership” of Asakawa in helping developing countries achieve recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, Aso said.

