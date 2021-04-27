Japan Report Uses Tougher Wording on China's Maritime Moves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, in an annual report released Tuesday, expressed "strong security concerns" over China's increased maritime activities in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

The 2021 Diplomatic Bluebook, submitted to a cabinet meeting by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi the same day, said China's growing maritime assertiveness raises "strong security concerns for Japan and the surrounding region, as well as the international community."

The wording was stronger than that in the 2020 report, highlighting Japan's sense of urgency regarding the matter. The 2020 Diplomatic Bluebook described China's moves as "a shared concern of the region and international community."

The latest report said, for the first time, that Chinese government ships' repeated intrusions into Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa are "a violation of international law." China claims the islands as its own, calling them Diaoyu.

The report expressed "serious concern" over China's coast guard law, which entered into force in February and allows the Chinese coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships.

