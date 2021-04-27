Japan to Require Measures against Digital Ad Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to require technology giants that provide digital advertisement distribution systems to implement measures for preventing ad fraud, it was learned Tuesday.

The government's council on digital market competition, chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, compiled its final report on digital ad regulations the same day.

The government plans to develop ordinances on the issue as early as later this year, utilizing the law for improving the transparency and fairness of digital platform services enforced in February.

"It is extremely significant that our country is leading the world in adopting a plan for establishing rules in the digital advertising market," Kato said at the council meeting. "We will spread our way of thinking to other countries and contribute to the development of rules on an international level."

The government plans to revise its guidelines for personal information protection so that tech giants providing targeted advertising, which displays ads in response to users' search and purchase histories, allow consumers to opt out of viewing such ads and set the scope and conditions for collecting their information.

