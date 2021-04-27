Suga Orders COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Be Set Up in Tokyo
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday to establish a large-scale venue in Tokyo to be managed by the Self-Defense Forces for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 in order to accelerate the inoculation campaign.
The facility is expected to open for three months from May 24.
The government is making arrangements to set up a similar center in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka.
"We want the Defense Ministry and the SDF, both capable of conducting organizational activities, to establish and manage a large-scale inoculation center," Suga said at a meeting with Kishi.
On the Tokyo center, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that the government "will strongly support vaccinations in Tokyo and the (neighboring) prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]