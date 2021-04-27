Japan's 10-Year Cancer Survival Rate at 59.4 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The 10-year survival rate of people in Japan who were diagnosed with cancer in 2008 stood at 59.4 pct, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report on Tuesday.

It was the first large-scale survey on the 10-year survival rate conducted by the NCC, which covered some 238,000 cancer sufferers.

"We were able to grasp the whole picture (of cancer survival) in the country" through the large-scale survey, an NCC official said.

The survey "indicated the necessity of long-term follow-ups as survival rates of patients with some types of cancer declined beyond five years after they were diagnosed with the disease," the official added.

The 10-year survival rate was calculated from data of 237,892 cancer patients at 240 medical institutions across the country, excluding data of those who died of other causes.

