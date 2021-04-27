Japan Aiming to Double Number of Geothermal Plants: Koizumi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan is aiming to double the number of geothermal plants, in efforts to achieve the country's new climate goal, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday.

While a total of some 60 geothermal plants are running across the country now, 62 projects are underway to build such plants in national and quasi-national parks with heat sources, Koizumi said at a press conference.

The minister indicated that his ministry will seek to put into operation new geothermal plants in eight years at the earliest, against over 10 years in past projects, including through talks with local stakeholders.

The new climate goal calls for reducing domestic greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]