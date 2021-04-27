Japan Protests China's Publication of Senkaku Islands Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan has lodged a protest with China over its publication of a topographical map of the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

"The Senkaku Islands are unquestionably our nation's unique territory, both historically and under international law," Kato said. "Even if China surveys and publishes about the Senkaku Islands and surrounding areas, this doesn't change."

Beijing published online a map of the Okinawa Prefecture islands based partly on recent satellite images. The islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

