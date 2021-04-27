Osaka Logs 1,230 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture came to 1,230 on Tuesday, topping 1,200 for the first time in six days and marking the second-highest figure on record for the western Japan prefecture.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's metropolitan government reported 828 new cases, above 800 for the first time in three days.

The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus tally averaged 746.7 for the last week, up 18.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 55, unchanged from the previous day.

In the whole of Japan, daily coronavirus infection cases numbered 4,965. Sixty-three fatalities were reported, including 14 in Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]