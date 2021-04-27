Japan to Enlist Help of SDF for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday to establish a large-scale venue in Tokyo to be managed by the Self-Defense Forces for mass vaccinations against COVID-19 in order to accelerate the inoculation campaign for the elderly.

The facility is expected to open for three months from May 24.

The government is making arrangements to set up a similar center in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka.

Currently, municipalities are the main agents for COVID-19 vaccine administration. Through direct involvement in the inoculation drive, the central government hopes to help many citizens to be vaccinated at an early date, officials said.

"The Defense Ministry and the SDF are the last bastion of our country. I want them to play sufficient roles in tackling the novel coronavirus epidemic, a significant challenge for national crisis management," Suga said at a meeting with Kishi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]