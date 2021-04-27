Tokyo's Net Population Inflow Shrinks 90 Pct in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw a net population inflow shrink by some 90 pct from the previous year's 83,455 to 7,537 in fiscal 2020, which ended in March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, an internal affairs ministry report showed Tuesday.

In May 2020, the number of people who moved out of the capital exceeded that of those who came in for the first time since the ministry started the current domestic migration survey also covering foreign nationals in July 2013, in the wake of the government's declaration of the first coronavirus state of emergency in the preceding month.

Except for June, net population drainage continued through February this year.

Of people who left Tokyo in fiscal 2020, 94,977 moved to Kanagawa Prefecture, 76,942 to Saitama Prefecture and 58,150 to Chiba Prefecture, according to the report.

"Many people are believed to have relocated from downtown Tokyo to suburban areas in nearby prefectures because commuting to work became no longer required (amid the pandemic)," a ministry official said.

