Japan to Help Vaccinations in 31 Developing Nations

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to provide emergency grant aid worth 39 million dollars to 31 developing nations in Africa and Latin America to support their coronavirus vaccination efforts.

The money will be used to provide freezers, trucks and other items needed to build vaccine cold chains.

The government has already started similar support for 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The moves are aimed at countering China and Russia, which are promoting the use of their homemade vaccines to strengthen their influence.

“We want to keep providing prompt support by using Japan’s strengths,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

