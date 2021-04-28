Japan Upper House Constitution Panel Holds 1st Debate in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The House of Councillors panel on Japan's Constitution held its first full-fledged debate on the supreme law since February 2018 on Wednesday, in the ongoing session of parliament.

A bill to revise the national referendum law "should be put to the vote following swift deliberations" after being sent to the Upper House, Masahiro Ishii of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said at the meeting of the Upper House Commission on the Constitution.

The bill is under deliberation at the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The LDP aims to pass the bill in the Lower House soon after the end of the Golden Week holiday period thorough early May.

Wednesday's debate is aimed at laying the groundwork for related discussions.

