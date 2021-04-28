Japan Enacts Bill to Simplify Evacuation Advisories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill on Wednesday to simplify evacuation advisories to ensure people escape unharmed from dangerous areas during heavy rains.

The revised disaster countermeasure basic law is expected to come into force within a month following its promulgation.

Currently, an evacuation recommendation is first issued by municipal chiefs and an order follows under the second-highest level on the government's five-tier flood warning system.

There have been many cases in which residents did not evacuate in response to a recommendation as they found it hard to understand the difference between a recommendation and an order.

Under the revised law, a recommendation and an order will be integrated into an order, the first change in the advisory system since the law was introduced in 1961.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]