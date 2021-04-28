Tokyo-Area Governors Ask People to Stay Home during Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures issued a joint call Wednesday urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel across prefectural borders during the Golden Week holiday period.

Residents "should stay home during the holidays" between late April and early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the governors of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa said.

The governors said gatherings with friends and homecoming visits should be held online. They asked people to refrain from holding drinking parties at parks and roadsides as well as home parties with people not living together. Companies were asked to promote teleworking to reduce commuting workers by 70 pct.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that staying home was every effective in containing the virus a year before. "We hope to welcome next year's Golden Week with smiles," she said.

Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono said that taking intensive measures when the number of commuters decreases is expected to help improve the infection situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]