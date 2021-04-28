Bunraku Shamisen Master Tsurusawa to Receive Medal of Honor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will give Medals of Honor to 666 people and 19 organizations, including Tsurusawa Enza, a "shamisen" player for bunraku traditional puppet plays.

The recipients of the Medal with Purple Ribbon, an award for those with accomplishments in the artistic, education or sports fields, for spring 2021 include Tsurusawa, 62, and graphic designer Taku Sato, 65. The award will be issued on Thursday.

Tsurusawa, whose real name is Shinichi Tanaka, skillfully incorporated traditional techniques to play the shamisen, a traditional Japanese musical instrument. He has also worked on reviving programs that had not been passed onto later generations and has composed new pieces of music as well.

Sato designed the bottle for Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.'s Pure Malt whisky, which was released in 1984.

His consumer-friendly designs centered around daily lives were a breath of fresh air in the design business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]