Ex-Wife Arrested for Murdering Tycoon in Wakayama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday on suspicion of killing her wealthy husband, then 77, in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, in 2018.

Saki Sudo, a corporate executive, was arrested in Tokyo by the Wakayama prefectural police department on suspicion of murder and a violation of the stimulant drug control law. She allegedly killed Kosuke Nozaki by having him take a stimulant drug orally and causing acute intoxication in Tanabe, Wakayama, according to investigative sources.

Nozaki build a fortune by operating a wide range of businesses including real estate, finance and alcoholic beverage sales.

He married Sudo, who was 55 years younger than him, in February 2018, but his death ended their marriage only about three months later.

Nozaki was known as "Kishu no Don Juan," or the Don Juan of Kishu, an old name of a region including Wakayama, for the titles of the books he published. In the books, he described his past relationships with women.

