Japanese Astronaut Hoshide Takes Command of ISS

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide took command of the International Space Station on Wednesday Japan time.

Hoshide, 52, became the second Japanese to take the helm at the ISS since Koichi Wakata, 57, was in charge for some two months from March 2014.

The commander is responsible for the operations of the ISS and the safety of crew members.

The crew will work as one team for a successful mission, Hoshide said, while taking over command from his predecessor, American astronaut Shannon Walker, during a ceremony.

Hoshide arrived at the ISS on Saturday. He will be in command until around October, right before his return to Earth.

