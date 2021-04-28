Fukui Governor OKs Restarts of Old Nuclear Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto approved on Wednesday the restarts of three nuclear reactors first put into service over 40 years ago in the central Japan prefecture, a major move in a country where safety concerns have been lingering since the 2011 meltdown accident.

The governor's approval was the final leg of local procedures required for Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> to resume operations at the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama plant and the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Takahama plant.

This was the first local approval of the restart of a nuclear reactor over 40 years old since the March 2011 triple meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

At a press conference, Sugimoto said he reached the decision after considering the matter in light of the prefecture's three nuclear administration principles of securing safety, winning residents' understanding and improving welfare.

"Taking all circumstances into consideration, I decided to agree to the restarts," Sugimoto said.

