Japanese Boy Killed by Fallen Net Post

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 28 (Jiji Press)--A sixth-grade boy was killed at an elementary school in Shiroishi in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Tuesday after being hit by a fallen post for ball nets, the city's education board said Wednesday.

The wooden post hit two schoolboys. One of them, who was struck on the head, was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital. The other student suffered serious injury.

Local police are now investigating details of the accident.

According to the education board and other sources, the post collapsed around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday (6:10 a.m. GMT). The two boys who were hit by the pole were playing by leaning against the nets, aimed at preventing balls from leaving the schoolyard.

